More than 1,000 Russian troops encircled by Ukrainian Forces in Kherson region Friday, July 22, 2022 6:00:51 PM

During the counteroffensive in the Kherson region, the Ukrainian Armed Forces encircled three battalion tactical groups of the Russian Army, including a special forces (VDV) company and a tank company. Up to 2,000 Russian troops are in the operational encirclement near the village of Vysokopillya. They requested a "green corridor" from the Ukrainian military, reported The Insider, citing sources in the Ukrainian army.

Ukrainian Forces carried out an offensive in the directions of Olhyne - Kostyrka and Potomkyne - Novovoznesenske. Active hostilities are currently taking place along the Arkhanhelske - Zolota Balka axis in the north of the Kherson region.

Russian troops are also facing encirclement near the village of Arkhanhelske, where the Ukrainian military successfully crossed the Ingulets River threatening Russian positions on the left bank. According to the Ukrainian military, Russians threw in two battalion tactical groups to stop the advance of the Ukrainian Forces near Novovoznesenske – Zolota Balka.

Due to damage to the Antonovsky Bridge in Kherson and the dam at the hydroelectric power plant in Nova Kakhovka, Russian troops are not able to quickly move reserves to the right bank of the Dnieper River.

The head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, Oleksiy Arestovich confirmed this information speaking on the air of Feygin LIVE.

He noted that the Russian troops are in a difficult position near the village of Vysokopillya on the border of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. The Ukrainian Forces moved past the Russian troops on the right and left flanks, forming a "cauldron" (an encirclement).

"I speak together with the military. We took partial control of Olhyne and full control of during the counteroffensive in the Kherson region . These are settlements to the right and left of Vysokopillya. There, in fact, is a repeat of Ilovaisk, but for Russia," Arestovich said.

According to him, more than 1,000 Russian troops with military equipment are in the tactical encirclement.

"Yesterday, they made an attempt to break through from there, which was stopped by our artillery. They have moved back and are 3/4 surrounded with the only exit being under our fire control," Arestovich added.

He noted that the Russian command is somewhat demoralized by what is happening in the Kherson region, and this is a direct result of HIMARS work to deplete the enemy's defenses.

