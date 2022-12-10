Morocco becomes the first African country to provide military assistance to Ukraine Saturday, December 10, 2022 12:00:00 PM

Morocco, following the recommendation of the United States, is beginning to supply Ukraine with spare parts for T-72 tanks. This is the first African state that refused neutrality in the Russian-Ukrainian war and provides military assistance to Ukraine, writes the French news outlet Africa Intelligence.

In March, Morocco abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's aggression against Ukraine. In November, Morocco was one of several countries that also did not vote on the resolution demanding that the Russian Federation pays compensation to Ukraine. Nevertheless, representatives of the kingdom participated in the April meeting of NATO members and several invited countries in Germany, where military assistance to Ukraine was discussed.

After the meeting, Morocco and the United States reached an agreement under which Morocco committed to provide Ukraine with spare parts for T-72 tanks.

Morocco and Ukraine have previously been in contact on tank issues. The Moroccan army has several dozen T-72 tanks purchased from Belarus in 1999-2001. In July 2015, the Ukrainian national defense holding Ukroboronprom asked Morocco to supply spare parts for T-72 tanks.

The T-72 is the main combat vehicle of the Ukrainian tank forces, produced in the USSR. After the Russian invasion, the countries of Eastern Europe, which have Soviet-made weapons, began to supply them to Kyiv.

