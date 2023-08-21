Moscow and Moscow region come under drone attack Monday, August 21, 2023 9:40:00 PM

The Moscow region and one of the districts of the Russian capital were attacked by drones on the night of August 22. According to Russian Telegram channels, sounds of explosions were heard in the areas of Strogino and Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo, as well as in Krasnogorsk.

In Krasnogorsk, in the Pashinsky Poyma area, windows were shattered in some apartments and parked cars were damaged. Official statements from government agencies confirm that the airports Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo, and Domodedovo are not accepting flights, and departures have been delayed.

At 3:15 am, Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports, part of the Moscow aviation hub, resumed flights after a temporary closure. Public sources in the Moscow region are publishing photos and videos after the UAV attack. Some residents of Krasnogorsk claim that the explosion may have occurred near the building of the Moscow Region government, but this information has not been officially confirmed.

The Russian Ministry of Defense commented on the incident, accusing Ukraine of attacking Russian territory with four UAVs. "Two were shot down by air defense systems over the Moscow region, and two were suppressed and shot down over the Bryansk region," stated the Ministry of Defense.

Strogino, previously known as Ostrogino, is a district in the Northwestern Administrative Okrug of Moscow, Russia. It is situated on the right bank of the Moscow River, approximately 12 km northwest of the city center. Krasnogorsk is a city in the Moscow region, located 23 km away from the capital.

In recent times, attacks by unidentified UAVs and explosions in the Russian capital have increased. The most recent attack occurred on the night of August 18, targeting the "Moscow-City" complex.

