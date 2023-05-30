Moscow comes under massive drone attack Tuesday, May 30, 2023 10:00:12 AM

Several buildings in Moscow received "minor damage" as a result of a drone attack, reported Moscow mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. "All city emergency services are on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. No one has been injured," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Sobyanin, residents of several buildings were evacuated for security reasons.

TASS and RIA Novosti report, citing sources in the emergency services of the Russian Federation, that drones hit two residential buildings: one on Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow, the other on a 24-storey residential building on Atlasova Street in New Moscow. On Profsoyuznaya street, a drone crashed into the upper floors of the house. The façade and windows of the building were destroyed. Some residents are being evacuated, RIA Novosti writes. On Atlasov Street, as a result of a drone hit, the façade of the building and windows on the upper floors were also destroyed. Police representatives informed TASS about possible explosions on Leninsky Prospekt.

Telegram channel 112 reports that at least three buildings were attacked by UAVs in Moscow. Several drones were seen in Odintsovo and Krasnogorsk near Moscow. They were shot down before they reached the capital. According to the Telegram channel Baza, more than ten drones were shot down in the Moscow region in the morning, most of them in the Istra, Krasnogorsk and Odintsovo districts.

"This morning, residents of some districts of the Moscow region could hear the sounds of explosions - this is our air defense. Several drones approaching Moscow were shot down," reported the regional governor, Andrei Vorobyov, on his Telegram channel, urging residents to remain calm.

According to TASS, eight aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the attack on Moscow.

"All enemy drones have been destroyed. Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control and deviated from their intended targets. Five more unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile-gun system in the Moscow region," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

