Moscow, Kursk and Rostov region come under drone attacks Sunday, August 20, 2023 1:00:16 PM

On August 20, the mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, reported on his Telegram channel that an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) made an attempt to fly into Moscow from the south but was intercepted by air defense forces. However, no further details were provided.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that around 4 am, a UAV of an aircraft type was detected over the Stupino district in the Moscow region. It was allegedly neutralized using electronic warfare means and subsequently lost control, crashing in an uninhabited area.

As a result of this incident, flights were temporarily suspended at Moscow's Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports. Some flights were redirected to Sheremetyevo airport in the northwest of Moscow, while others awaited the opportunity to land near Ryazan.

The governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, reported a drone attack during the night in Kursk. The UAV crashed into the roof of a train station, causing a fire. Five people sustained minor injuries due to glass fragments. Aside from the roof, the impact caused damage to the facade, platform, waiting area, and underground passage.

Early in the morning, three drones carried out an attack in the Rostov region. Governor Valisiliy Golubev confirmed that the drones were disabled using electronic warfare means. Two of the UAVs fell within the compound of a military unit in Kamensk, while the third fell one kilometer away from Novoshakhtinsk.

