Moscow police intensify truck inspections in bid to thwart drone smuggling Friday, July 11, 2025 1:00:31 PM

In a sweeping security operation, police in Moscow are reportedly conducting widespread checks on trucks, as reported by the Telegram channel Baza.

According to Baza, traffic police are rigorously inspecting drivers' documents alongside the cargo compartments of larger vehicles such as lorries and Gazelle vans, specifically searching for concealed drones. The channel's sources note that these inspections commenced "several days ago."

In response, additional traffic police checkpoints have been set up on various highways across Moscow, bolstered by reinforced police patrols. Baza also reports that additional personnel from the Emergency Situations Ministry have been placed on heightened alert.

On June 1, several Russian military airfields, including Dyagilevo, Olenya, Ivanovo, and Belaya, were attacked by FPV drones transported via trucks. According to NATO, these attacks resulted in the destruction or damage of up to 20 strategic Russian aircraft, including Tu-95 and twelve Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, along with at least one A-50 early warning aircraft.

The assault was part of "Operation Web," which was in preparation by Ukrainian military and intelligence services for over a year and a half, reportedly overseen directly by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Ukrainian media. Zelensky stated that Russian drivers were unaware of the drones hidden within their cargo, which were deployed at a chosen moment.

