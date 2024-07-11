Moscow refuses invitation to second Peace Summit, condemns Zelensky's conditions as ultimatum Thursday, July 11, 2024 11:00:00 AM

The Kremlin has announced that Russia will not take part in the upcoming Second Peace Summit on Ukraine, citing objections to what they refer to as President Zelensky's "ultimatum."

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, Mikhail Galuzin, noted that the location of the second summit is yet to be determined, but added, "Geography does not matter; what is important is the content, and that is quite clear,". According to Galuzin, Moscow believes that the summit will push what he described as Zelensky's "dead-end and ultimatum formula," ignoring other potential initiatives.

"We do not perceive these ultimatums and do not plan to participate in such summits," Galuzin stated. It is noteworthy that Zelensky's formula involves restoring Ukraine's sovereignty over its territories occupied by Russian forces up to the internationally recognised borders of 1991, which includes recognition by Russia.

Conversely, the so-called "peace proposals" previously put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin suggest handing over Crimea, Donbas, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to Russia.

On June 16, the first Global Peace Summit concluded in Switzerland, with 92 nations participating. According to Zelensky, organizing the next summit will take several months rather than years, during which time the international community will prepare a comprehensive plan to end the war in Ukraine, which will then be presented to Russia.

