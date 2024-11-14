Movie studio Mosfilm contributes vintage military equipment to Russian armed forces Thursday, November 14, 2024 12:01:09 PM

Karen Shakhnazarov, the General Director of the film studio Mosfilm, informed President Vladimir Putin that the studio had handed over tanks and other military equipment to the Russian Armed Forces last year. "We contributed 28 T-55 tanks, eight PT-76 tanks, six BMPs, and eight tractors from our military-technical base. I learned about the demand, contacted the Ministry of Defense, and they took the machines," said Shakhnazarov.

Upon hearing the statement, President Putin expressed his pride: "We are proud of Mosfilm."

During his meeting with Putin, Shakhnazarov also mentioned that this year the studio spent 8 million rubles on "charitable assistance," including 6 million specifically for "special military operation needs."

However, Soviet PT-76 tanks have not been seen in the active inventory of the Russian Armed Forces in the 2023–2024 period, either within the "special military operation zone" or beyond.

According to Mosfilm's website, the studio possesses a vast array of military equipment used as props in movie productions. This collection includes "more than 190 units of armored vehicles, armored personnel carriers, and self-propelled installations, disguised as various foreign military equipment from different eras."

