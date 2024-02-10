MP David Arakhamia: Ukraine has enough military resources for two months, seeks domestic mobilization funding Saturday, February 10, 2024 9:35:36 AM

David Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction in Ukraine's parliament, has stated that the country has enough military resources to last two more months and is seeking ways to fund mobilization through domestic sources.

"We have resources for two more months, so we feel secure. Regarding the funding of new mobilization waves, it will not occur without demobilization," said David Arakhamia in an interview with Report.

Arakhamia noted that training and equipping personnel during mobilization require additional expenses. He acknowledged Ukraine has allies in this matter. Specifically, during the preparation for a counteroffensive, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had over 200,000 qualified military personnel, some of whom received training in Romania, France, Italy, Spain, and other countries.

"The training was conducted at the expense of these countries, under current agreements," Arakhamia explained.

He indicated that Ukraine would look for opportunities to finance a new mobilization from internal sources due to the complicated situation with external funding. However, he noted, the European Union recently adopted a 50-billion-euro program to run over four years, granting Ukraine certain financial resources for the future.

"Last week I was in the USA and witnessed the support for Ukraine. However, there still remain unresolved issues internally, linked to the border," Arakhamia reported.

In his view, the US may vote to provide aid to Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan within the next two months.

On February 8, David Arakhamia, the head of the "Servant of the People" faction in the Verkhovna Rada, announced that the draft law on mobilization no. 10449 would be amended before the second reading. According to him, work will continue on the content of the document.

On January 26 that David Arakhamia had proposed to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to declassify information about the Ukrainian Armed Forces' losses in the Russo-Ukrainian war. He believes Ukrainians don't trust the official data on losses, which hampers mobilization efforts.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.