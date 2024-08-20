Multiple drone and missile attacks reported across Russia’s Belgorod, Rostov, and Moscow regions Tuesday, August 20, 2024 11:38:17 PM

Early August 21, Belgorod, Rostov, and Moscow regions came under massive drone attacks.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the downing of three drones aimed at the Russian capital, while Rostov Region Governor Vasily Golubev claimed the Russian Air Defense forces intercepted a missile.

“Around one o'clock in the morning, an Air Defense missile interception occurred in western Rostov Region. Preliminary reports indicate no casualties or damage from the missile debris,” reported Governor of Rostov Vasily Golubev.

Local channels shared videos from the incident scene, reporting a fire in Novoshakhtinsk.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov stated on Telegram that the Russian Air Defense system activated over Belgorod and Belgorodsky district, allegedly bringing down several aerial targets.

“No information on victims or damage is available at this time. All operational and emergency services are on-site,” Gladkov declared.

A local Telegram channel "Zhest Belgorod" also published video footage and photos from the area.

“It was very loud,” one video caption read.

Later, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin took to Telegram to report a drone attack directed at the Moscow region.

“Air Defense forces of the Ministry of Defense repelled a drone attack toward Moscow in Podolsk urban district,” he stated.

Sobyanin later noted that an additional two drone attacks were repelled in Podolsk urban district.

By dawn, Sobyanin reported that Russian Air Defense forces had downed about ten drones.

“This is one of the most extensive attempts to attack Moscow with drones to date,” he wrote.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to respond to these reports.

Previously, media sources indicated comments from Biden that Ukrainian drones are proving more effective than missiles. According to American official, Ukrainian drones are hitting airfields beyond the reach of Western Storm Shadow missiles.

In addition, experts have assessed Ukraine’s arsenal for striking three Russian Air Force airfields. Ukraine would require between 35–75 ATACMS to target the three nearest Russian Air Force airfields, according to Defense Express experts. Their estimates included satellite imagery of the airfields and data on the impact zones of various types of Western missiles.

