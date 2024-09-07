Multiple Russian drones enter Belarusian airspace, one possibly reaches Lithuania Saturday, September 7, 2024 6:11:15 PM

According to the Belarusian monitoring group "Belaruski Hayun", at least eight drones entered Belarusian airspace last night. Fighters reportedly took off from Baranovichi airfield four times.

On the night of September 6-7, at least seven kamikaze drones of the "Shahed" type flew into Belarus, and for the first time, a Russian reconnaissance drone of the Supercam type also reportedly appeared, notes the monitoring group "Belaruski Hayun". The first "Shahed" entered Belarusian airspace from the Chernihiv region towards Loev at around 11:20 PM and returned to Ukraine towards the Kyiv Reservoir 40 minutes later. Subsequent drone entries occurred from 2:45 AM to 5:54 AM. Around 8:13 AM, the reconnaissance drone Supercam entered Belarusian airspace.

The drones traditionally flew over the Gomel region, with one "Shahed" even reaching the Brest region near Pinsk and continuing northwards into the Grodno region, heading towards the border with Lithuania. This drone may have flown approximately 200 km over Belarus. Its subsequent whereabouts remain unknown, the group notes.

Throughout the night, Belarusian Air Force fighters and helicopters were active in the skies over Belarus. According to the monitoring group, fighters took off from Baranovichi airfield four times, and helicopters lifted off from Machulishchi twice. Aircraft were spotted not only in the south but also in the north, near Ostrovets and Vileyka. This could indicate, as per "Belaruski Hayun", that two "Shahed" drones might have reached the northern part of the country.

On the night of September 7, Russian forces launched 67 "Shahed" strike UAVs against Ukraine. 58 of these drones were shot down in an air defense battle. The debris of one fell near the Verkhovna Rada building.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.