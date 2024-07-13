Mysterious deaths in Russian detention linked to Deputy Defence Minister bribery scandal Saturday, July 13, 2024 10:00:15 AM

In a Moscow detention centre cell on July 8, Igor Kotelnikov, a businessman tied to the high echelons of Russia's Ministry of Defence, passed away. The Russian Telegram channel VChK-OGPU reported the FSB had demanded Kotelnikov testify against former deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov, who was arrested in April over bribery allegations.

According to the news outlet, Kotelnikov was known for securing lucrative contracts for the Russian Defence Ministry. FSB officials reportedly visited him multiple times in detention, pressuring him to admit guilt and testify against Ivanov, also known as "Shoygu's wallet", along with other defence officials. Despite his refusal, Kotelnikov was sent to an isolation cell where temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius. He was found dead the next day.

The cause of death was officially cited as a blood clot, a common explanation within the Russian penal system.

On 9 July, the Russian news agency TASS announced the death of Magomed Khandaev, who worked directly under Ivanov. No details were provided on the cause of death of the 62-year-old head of the Ministry of Defence's state expertise department.

On 23 April, deputy defence minister Timur Ivanov was detained in Russia on suspicion of accepting a bribe. On 24 April, during his remand hearing, specific details of the case emerged. Notably, it was revealed that Ivanov accepted a "particularly large" bribe related to contract work for the Russian Defence Ministry. He was arrested at his workplace, and defence minister Sergei Shoigu and President Vladimir Putin [reportedly briefed ahead of time.

