National Guard Commander: Ukrainian Forces thwart Russian assault in southern Ukraine Sunday, March 10, 2024 1:00:14 PM

Russian troops attempted to breach the defense positions of the Ukrainian military in the south of Ukraine, according to a Telegram post by the Ukrainian National Guard Commander, Oleksandr Pivnenko.

A reconnaissance unit of the National Guard brigade "Sparta" detected two convoys of Russian armor, Pivnenko reported. The Russians were initially "greeted" by precise artillery fire, which forced them to slow their assault. During this time, the strike drone operators launched their unmanned aerial vehicles into the skies.

As a result of the effective actions of the Ukrainian forces, two units of Russian military hardware were destroyed by artillery, while another two were struck by drones.

"All personnel of the enemy were eliminated. The attack was stopped," emphasized Pivnenko.

Colonel Ants Laaneots, commander of the Defense Forces Intelligence Center in Estonia, noted that Russia had turned its focus to identifying potential weak points in Ukraine's defenses and was accelerating its offensive operations at the front.

