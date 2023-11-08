National Security and Defense Secretary: Ukrainian Forces score major victories on Crimean front Wednesday, November 8, 2023 10:00:00 PM

Ukrainian forces have achieved remarkable success on the Crimean front, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov.

Speaking during a television marathon on Wednesday November 8, Danilov emphasized the significant achievements made in destroying Russian assets in Crimea and in neutralizing the Black Sea fleet.

"It should be noted that we have achieved extraordinary success on the Crimean front. While we often focus on our progress on land, the destruction of Russian Federation’s assets and the neutralization of the Black Sea fleet are tremendous achievements for Ukraine," Danilov stated.

He also reminded that there has never been a case where "a country without Naval Forces currently in the state we would like to have" destroyed a submarine. This is the first such case in history. He also noted that the destruction of the missile carriers is a huge success for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"I think this is not the last good news. I would really like the war to end in 2024. We will do everything necessary for this, but here we need to be honest and say that not everything depends on us. A lot, but not everything," said the Secretary of the NSDC, adding that a lot also depends on the partners.

In September, the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out an attack on a shipyard in the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, where a large Russian landing ship Minsk and the diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don were stationed. They were damaged.

