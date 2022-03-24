NATO calls on China to condemn Russia over invasion of Ukraine Thursday, March 24, 2022 10:36:44 AM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders of the alliance urge China to uphold international order and condemn Moscow over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Our message to China is that they should join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine,” Stoltenberg stated during a press conference following a meeting of the alliance’s leadership.

China is retaining its diplomatic and economic ties with Russia and has thus far failed to provide any criticism or condemnation of Moscow. US intelligence officials have said that the Kremlin has even turned to Beijing for military and economic aid since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

In a joint statement, NATO leaders stated they were “concerned by recent public comments by PRC officials and call on China to cease amplifying the Kremlin’s false narratives, in particular on the war and on NATO.”

Initiatives in Washington have been rolled out in recent days to deter Beijing from giving Moscow economic or military support. Republican Senators Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Todd Young recently introduced the Crippling Unhinged Russian Belligerence and Chinese Involvement in Putin’s Schemes (CURB CIPS) Act which would block China from helping the Russian financial system evade Western sanctions.

Former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster recently explained, “I think it's time for us to recognize that to get at Russia, there are elements of our policies that have to touch China… We can't let China get away with this double-speak with their engagement, calling on all parties ‘to respect sovereignty’ — it is time for us to be really tough on the Chinese Communist Party.”

