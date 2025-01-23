NATO Chief calls for continued U.S. arms supplies to Ukraine, urges Europe to increase defense spending Thursday, January 23, 2025 3:30:21 PM

Secretary General of NATO Mark Rutte has urged the United States to continue its arms supplies to Ukraine, asserting that Europe is ready to "foot the bill."

According to Rutte, former President Trump's insistence that European allies increase their defense spending is justified. Speaking during the "Ukraine Breakfast" in Davos on Thursday, January 23, NATO Secretary-General Rutte highlighted the importance of the Alliance investing more in defense, boosting industrial production, and shouldering a greater share of support costs for Ukraine.

"We need the U.S. to remain engaged over Ukraine," he stated. "If a new Trump administration is ready to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine from its defense-industrial base, Europeans will pay the bill, I’m absolutely sure of it," he added. Rutte's comments follow a call earlier this week by Trump for the European Union to do more in supporting Ukraine.

Rutte emphasized the importance of preventing Russia from winning, noting that a victory for Russia could embolden dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as leaders in North Korea and China.

"We really must step up and not lessen our support for Ukraine," the NATO chief asserted. "The front line is shifting in the wrong direction," he added.

Rutte also stressed the importance of enhancing NATO's defensive capabilities, stating that the increase in defense spending to 2% of GDP is insufficient. He agrees with Trump's call for European allies to invest more in defense.

