NATO is sourcing winter uniforms for Ukrainian troops Monday, September 5, 2022 3:00:57 PM

NATO members are preparing a winter aid package for Ukraine, including warm uniforms, winter shoes and tents, reported Spiegel.

In late July, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov submitted a request to the Secretary General of the Alliance Jens Stoltenberg to provide winter uniforms for 200,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

Reznikov urged to prepare clothes and winter tents for the military as soon as possible before the cold weather begins.

NATO confirmed to reporters that it is in contact with its members to prepare a winter aid package for Ukraine. A few weeks after the request, the U.S., Canada, Sweden, and Finland promised to provide the necessary equipment.

According to preliminary NATO data, at the moment, it is possible to cover only about 50% of the needs that Ukraine has identified.

The media notes that Germany wants to take part in winter assistance to Ukraine but considers the sourcing of winter equipment a difficult task.

"As for winter equipment, such as clothing, materials for field camps and food, Germany can make an important contribution in supporting the defense of Ukraine during the approaching winter," German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said.

Military officials from various NATO countries explained that stocks of winter equipment in most countries are mainly reserved for national consumption. In addition, these items are in short supply in the world market.

Germany has already faced the problem of providing its soldiers with warm underwear and winter uniforms for deployment on the eastern flank of NATO. That is why the German military command is critical of the possibility of delivering some of the Bundeswehr winter stocks to Ukraine.

It is expected that the delivery of winter equipment to Ukraine will be discussed at the next meeting of countries at the US base in Ramstein.

NATO counts on the help of its new members – Sweden and Finland, who have more winter equipment because of their geographical location.

