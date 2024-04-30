NATO may intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine to protect Poland, says ex-defense minister Tuesday, April 30, 2024 4:00:16 PM

NATO allies could potentially shoot down Russian missiles flying towards Poland over Ukrainian airspace, the former Polish National Defense Minister and security expert Janusz Onyszkiewicz told Ukrinform.

According to Onyszkiewicz, NATO is currently unable to extend its security umbrella over western Ukraine.

"However, it’s both possible and necessary to arrange that missiles threatening Polish airspace can be intercepted by Poland's air defense systems from our country. This would require Poland to have full situational awareness of Ukrainian airspace, meaning information from Ukrainian radars and other sources, which Poland does not have access to at present," Onyszkiewicz stated.

The former minister noted that a decision to intercept missiles over Ukraine on their trajectory towards Poland could be made; yet it would have to overcome resistance and taboos, including those from NATO partners, who must either agree to use allied air defense resources or at least not oppose such action.

Onyszkiewicz suggests that a resolution to intercept missiles heading towards Poland may be achieved during the upcoming NATO summit in Washington in July.

