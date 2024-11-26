NATO Parliamentary Assembly pushes for intermediate-range missile deliveries to Ukraine Tuesday, November 26, 2024 11:00:27 AM

During the NATO Parliamentary Assembly session held in Montreal, Canada, a crucial resolution regarding Ukraine was adopted.

The resolution specifically calls on leaders of NATO member countries that have intermediate-range missiles to transfer them to Ukraine as a means of deterrence and self-defense against Russian aggression.

According to a member of the Ukrainian delegation, who attended the meeting as a guest, Member of Parliament Yehor Chernev, the discussion could include Tomahawk missiles with a range of up to 2400 km.

These missiles were mentioned in President Volodymyr Zelensky's "Victory Plan," specifically in a classified section of the document that leaked to the media.

The NATO parliamentarians also called for expediting the invitation and accession process for Ukraine to join the Alliance in their resolution.

The document emphasizes the importance of timely delivery of promised ammunition, modern weaponry, and other self-defense resources to Kyiv. Additionally, the resolution contains a call for intensifying sanctions against Russia and its allies, such as North Korea and Iran, as well as tightening controls to prevent their circumvention.

The necessity of continuing pressure on China, which aids Russia in its unjustified, aggressive war against Ukraine, is also highlighted.

