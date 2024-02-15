NATO plans to supply Ukraine with one million drones Thursday, February 15, 2024 11:03:19 PM

NATO member states are set to deliver one million drones to Ukraine, establish a training center, and also form a demining coalition, as announced by the Alliance's defense ministers.

"A group of allies is coming together with the purpose of sending one million drones to Ukraine. We need to move from the slow peacetime production rates to the high-speed production that the conflict demands," said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a press conference following the defense ministers' meeting in Brussels on February 15, without specifying timelines or members of the supplier group, as reported by the Turkish Anadolu Agency.

Stoltenberg stated that 20 NATO member countries have also agreed to establish a demining coalition, which "will help save the lives of Ukrainians."

Additionally, the Secretary-General announced the decision to create a new joint NATO-Ukraine analysis and training center to be located in Poland.

Previously, Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the training center for training and enhancing the combat capability of Ukrainian forces was expected to be based in Ukraine under NATO supervision.

On February 14, after a meeting held in Ramstein format, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov pointed out that the main topics included scaling up joint production, accelerating deliveries, drones, and air defense systems. Earlier, Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation declared that President Volodymyr Zelensky's plans to manufacture one million drones in 2024 are feasible.

