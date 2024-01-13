NATO Secretary General foresees prolonged war in Ukraine with no decisive victory in near future Saturday, January 13, 2024 10:30:14 AM

NATO Secretary General Mircea Geoană believes the Alliance must prepare for a protracted conflict in Russia's war against Ukraine, as neither side currently possesses the military capability to secure a "decisive victory."

During an interview with the Romanian television network Digi24, Geoană opined that Russia’s military economy is "meeting current needs," moreover, in a manner "completely outside international law," North Korea and Iran either promise or are already sending weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine.

"Just as some of us, perhaps at the beginning of the conflict nearly three years ago, thought that the Russians would take Kyiv in two weeks, we said: 'No, Ukraine has the ability to resist,'" Geoană added, discussing the fluctuation in anticipation of the conflict's course. He reflected on the initial enthusiasm and optimism at the start of the Ukrainian offensive a few months ago in the previous spring.

At the same time, he called for avoidance of excessive pessimism, "because Ukraine has enough resources to maintain this war, to be successful."

"My call is to prepare for a long war, to expect it to continue. This will not happen in 2024, and probably not in 2025. We do not see the military potential that would allow for a decisive victory by either side. We expect a prolonged war with small advances, counterattacks, with the gaining and losing of territory," Geoană concluded.

