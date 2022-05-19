NATO Secretary General: Russia has not given up its strategic goals in Ukraine Thursday, May 19, 2022 3:57:48 PM

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Russia has not given up its strategic goals, even though it failed to capture the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and was forced to retreat from Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city.

Speaking during a news conference with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, Stoltenberg explained, “We need to be prepared for the long haul, that this war may continue for a long time. And that also means that NATO allies have to be prepared to try and support Ukraine for a long time.”

He noted that NATO countries are increasing their support for Ukraine.

“Ukraine can win this war,” the Secretary General stated.

He also commented on the possibility of Finland and Sweden joining the alliance, and that he is “confident that we will come to a quick decision to welcome both Sweden and Finland.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently stated Turkey will not support either country joining the alliance due their perceived inaction against exiled Kurdish militants.

“Neither country has an open, clear stance against terrorist organizations,” Erdogan said, in an apparent reference to Kurdish militant groups such as the banned Kurdistan Workers´ Party, or PKK.

All 30 current NATO countries must agree to open the door to new members.

Stoltenberg declined to go into specific details about Turkey’s objections but noted Ankara’s concerns are being addressed.

“Because when an ally, an important ally as Turkey, raises security concerns, raises issues, then of course, the only way to deal with that is to sit down and find ways to find a common ground and an agreement on how to move forward,” Stoltenberg said.

