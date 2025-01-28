NATO strengthens Baltic Sea security amid concerns over Russian sabotage Tuesday, January 28, 2025 11:01:00 AM

In a recent press conference in Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed deep concern over ongoing damage to underwater cables in the Baltic Sea.

"The latest incident involving an underwater cable in the Baltic Sea highlights the threat posed by Russia's 'shadow fleet," Scholz remarked during the joint briefing with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday, January 28.

Last weekend, a fiber-optic cable between Sweden and Latvia sustained serious damage.

During the press conference, Scholz announced that NATO's Baltic Sentry operation will strengthen protective measures for the Baltic Sea and critical seabed infrastructure. "NATO remains the cornerstone of our collective security," asserted the Chancellor.

He noted that multiple NATO countries have significantly increased their defense spending in recent years. "We unanimously agree that NATO's European pillar needs reinforcing and defense expenditures must rise," Scholz added.

Echoing Scholz's sentiments, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen highlighted Europe's need to do more to ensure its own security. "We need a stronger, more decisive Europe capable of defending itself and its interests," she stressed. Frederiksen also called for greater responsibility in advancing European defense industries.

"We require regulations that foster joint weapons development and procurement within the European Union," Scholz stated.

Previously, former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized European allies for what he perceived as inadequate defense spending, threatening to reconsider U.S. commitments to NATO unless European nations boosted their military budgets. Trump demanded that NATO countries allocate at least 5% of their GDP to defense, up from the current minimum of 2%.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, multiple incidents damaging significant telecommunications and energy cables in the Baltic Sea have been reported. Experts suspect these are hybrid attacks are orchestrated by Russia.

In response to these alleged sabotage acts, NATO has announced expanded patrols in the Baltic Sea. The Baltic Sentry mission involves deploying military ships, reconnaissance aircraft, satellites, and drones.

Russia's 'shadow fleet' is the primary suspect in connection with these cable damages. This fleet consists of outdated vessels often operating under the flags of other countries. It's believed that the fleet is utilized by Russia to bypass the Western oil embargo imposed due to the Ukraine conflict.

Scholz and Frederiksen, during the Berlin press conference, emphasized the ongoing need to support Ukraine in its defense against Russia.

"We must amplify our support for Ukraine. We need to counter the influence of China and Russia. And we must invest in technological development, our economy, and our security," underscored the Danish Prime Minister.

