NATO to appoint special representative in Kyiv, boost presence in Ukraine following Washington summit Monday, July 15, 2024

NATO will enhance its presence in Ukraine by appointing a special representative in Kyiv, as decided at the NATO Summit held in Washington from July 9-11, reports Evropeyska Pravda.

The NATO representation in Ukraine will undergo a leadership change, with the new head taking on the role of a special representative of the Secretary General.

Negotiations are ongoing regarding who will fill this position. According to sources from Evropeyska Pravda, European NATO members insist that the role should not be held by an American to balance US influence.

Furthermore, the presence of the Alliance in Kyiv will be fundamentally altered − both in number and level.

A significant number of "seconded officers" from allied nations, responsible for key areas, is expected to arrive.

"In short, NATO is taking its engagement with Ukraine very seriously. This is probably the biggest change brought about by the Washington Summit," the article says.

The new NATO structure in Kyiv has been tasked with preparing Ukraine for membership, particularly concerning reforms in the security and defence sectors.

"This is probably the main positive news. When the bureaucratic machinery starts working towards Ukraine becoming a NATO member, it indicates that this intention is not only at the level of politicians but is seriously planned for execution. Of course, provided Ukraine continues on this path," the analysts believe.

