NATO to hold largest-ever artillery exercise 'Lightning Strike-24' in Finland this November Wednesday, October 16, 2024 2:31:00 PM

NATO will conduct its largest-ever artillery exercise in Finland from November 4 to 28, as reported by Yle.

The maneuvers, taking place at the Rovajärvi artillery range in Lapland, will involve up to 3,600 soldiers, including approximately 1,250 international troops. The exercises will involve personnel from the Finnish Army, Air Force, Border Guard, and numerous allied nations.

Participants will include soldiers from the United States, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Estonia, Denmark, the Czech Republic, among others. Known as Lightning Strike-24, this event forms a core component of the U.S.-led Dynamic Front-25 exercises, which will also take place in Estonia, Denmark, Romania, and Poland, drawing in nearly 5,000 soldiers from 28 countries.

Last year, the Gulf of Finland saw naval exercises known as Freezing Winds, led by the Finnish Navy.

Finland will also host two NATO command centers: a Northern European land forces command in Mikkeli and an alliance forward land forces command in either Rovaniemi or Sodankylä.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.