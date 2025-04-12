NATO warns of potential Russian nuclear weapons deployment in Space Saturday, April 12, 2025 10:00:19 AM

NATO is apprehensive about the prospect of Russia conducting space warfare and potentially utilizing nuclear weapons against satellites.

"We are aware of reports that Russia is considering the possibility of deploying nuclear weapons in space," NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said in an interview with the weekly publication Welt am Sonntag.

Rutte pointed out that Moscow's current space capabilities are outdated and do not match the level of the West. "This is why the development of nuclear weapons in space would be a way for Russia to enhance its potential. It raises serious concerns and would mean a violation of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967," the NATO Secretary General stated.

Mark Rutte disclosed that NATO countries are preparing for new challenges in space by sharing intelligence information, establishing national space commands, and developing more compact, maneuverable, and resilient satellites. Space holds significant importance for NATO's deterrence and defense, he noted.

"In recent years, space has become more crowded, dangerous, and unpredictable. We know that competition in space is intensifying—and not just commercially. It affects our overall security," emphasized the head of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Rutte also made a first-time announcement regarding the expansion of satellite surveillance over the Arctic. "We are witnessing China and Russia increasingly utilizing new maritime routes and militarizing parts of the Arctic. Satellites can help us monitor movements on land and sea and provide secure and reliable communication for our troops," he said.

