NATO weighs no-fly zone over Ukraine amidst divided opinions Monday, May 27, 2024 10:00:12 AM

Estonia, the UK, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France have expressed readiness to extend their support, while the US and Germany remain opposed.

NATO member states are considering protecting the airspace over western Ukraine, reports BILD. While negotiations are ongoing, no final decision has been made yet.

Estonia, the UK, Poland, Canada, Lithuania, and France are willing to expand their support to Kyiv and potentially operate within Ukraine itself. The US and Germany are against such measures.

Current discussions encompass several areas, including training Ukrainian Armed Forces with NATO instructors in Ukraine.

Niko Lange, former head of the operational staff of the German Ministry of Defence, noted the practicality and cost-efficiency of sending NATO instructors to western Ukraine rather than having large numbers of Ukrainians travel across Europe for training. This point was also emphasized by Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

NATO countries, including the UK, Canada, and Estonia, are prepared to deliver arms and ammunition not just to the Ukrainian border but further along the frontline. Some Western nations are working on a "frontline logistics" concept.

The discussion includes protecting western Ukraine's airspace with NATO anti-aircraft systems, an initiative primarily supported by Poland, though no conclusive decision has been reached.

On May 21, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the NATO summit in Washington could decide on transferring seven Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine. He highlighted Ukraine's need for a significant number of such systems.

On May 24, Polish Foreign Ministry representative Pawel Wronski mentioned that Warsaw is considering using its own air defense systems to intercept Russian missiles over Ukraine.

