Netherlands and Denmark to supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine by summer 2024

The Netherlands, in partnership with Denmark, is set to deliver 14 fully refurbished Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv. The tanks, restored by the German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall after several months of rigorous testing, are poised for delivery to Ukraine by the end of summer 2024, the Dutch Ministry of Defense announced. While the exact delivery date remains undisclosed, it was noted that the first 12 tanks are already prepped for dispatch, with the remaining two undergoing final tests to ensure synchronized shipment.

"Ukraine urgently requires increased military support given the severe situation on the battlefield. These tanks will be pivotal for the Ukrainian army in defending against Russian forces," stated Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans in the official release. He emphasized that the Netherlands, alongside its allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine's defense against Russian military aggression as long as necessary.

The Netherlands is part of the international tank coalition committed to supplying Ukraine with modern combat tanks. In April 2023, both Dutch and Danish authorities proclaimed their intent to jointly deliver 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Kyiv, procuring them from a "third party" and refurbishing them. Initially slated for early 2024, the delivery is thus set to meet the promise, albeit slightly later than expected.

The Leopard 2, a principal battle tank of the Bundeswehr, is also in service with Austria, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, Denmark, Greece, and Finland. Since its inception in 1979, over 3,600 units of the various versions of this tank have been produced.

Moreover, Denmark and Germany are collaborating on a separate project to supply Leopard 1 tanks.

In early July, the German government revised its military aid list to Ukraine. Along with parts and interceptor missiles for the Patriot air defense system, Berlin has dispatched ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, two TRML-4D radar stations, 9,000 rounds for the Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, and 55,000 artillery shells of 155 mm caliber.

The comprehensive list also includes delivering 30 Vector reconnaissance drones, 200 mobile drone jammers, 10 surface drones, four Wisent 1 demining tanks, one Bergepanzer 2 armored recovery vehicle, 39 satellite communication terminals, 10 armored vehicles, hundreds of small arms and ammunition, along with other military gear.

