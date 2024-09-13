Netherlands faces challenges in garnering support for Ukraine's Patriot missile defense initiative Friday, September 13, 2024 11:00:01 AM

Months ago, the Netherlands announced their intent to collaborate with other countries to collect and deliver a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine. However, according to Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, no other nation has joined the project.

The Netherlands is transferring only part of its own Patriot air defense system components to Ukraine, said Minister Brekelmans in an interview with FAZ . "We recently delivered a radar system for Patriot to Ukraine. Additionally, we will soon be sending three launchers. Kyiv can immediately integrate these components into the existing Patriot systems," he stated.

Minister Brekelmans added that the Netherlands initially sought out other nations to provide additional elements to complete the entire system. Active discussions with various partners are ongoing. "There are certain opportunities, but also challenges. Unfortunately, there is a global shortage of Patriot systems, not just in Ukraine," he noted.

In late May, the Netherlands disclosed plans to partner with other countries to assemble and transfer a Patriot system to Ukraine. At that time, the Dutch government agreed to allocate three launchers and an AN/MPQ-53 radar system for this initiative. Other countries were expected to contribute additional launchers, control points, and auxiliary equipment.

Since then, no other nation has joined the initiative. Thus, the Netherlands decided to deliver the designated system components without forming a complete Patriot system.

In early September, the Netherlands announced they would send 28 Viking Bandvagn S10 protected tracked vehicles, previously used by the Dutch Navy. Defense Minister Brekelmans mentioned that Dutch Marines trained Ukrainian soldiers on how to operate these vehicles, preparing Ukrainian troops to work with the "Vikings."

Subsequently, the Netherlands granted Ukraine permission to use its weapons across Russia. Additionally, Minister Brekelmans called on other nations to lift similar restrictions.

