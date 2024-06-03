Netherlands grants Ukraine freedom to use provided F-16s for striking Russian territory Monday, June 3, 2024 10:17:00 AM

The Netherlands' position stands in contrast with Belgium's policy, which prohibits Kyiv from using transferred F-16 fighter jets to strike targets on Russian territory.

Dutch Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren has assured Kyiv that the 24 F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands intends to provide to Ukraine may be used to strike targets on Russian territory.

Ollongren emphasized that the Netherlands will not enforce any restrictions, as seen in the case of Belgium. Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has warned Kyiv against using the F-16s it will receive from his country for strikes against targets in Russia.

"No Belgian-style restrictions exist. We apply the same principle that we've applied to every other supply of forces and resources, namely: once we transfer them to Ukraine, they can use them," the Dutch Defence Minister stated.

"We only ask them to adhere to international law and the right to self-defence as stipulated in the UN Charter, which means they use these jets to target military objectives necessary for their self-defence," she added.

Several countries have allowed the use of their weapons on Russian territory. This list includes Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, the Netherlands, Sweden, the Czech Republic, and Finland. Moreover, Denmark has stated that Ukrainians will be allowed to use their F-16s to strike targets in Russia.

