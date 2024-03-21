Netherlands pledges over 350 million euros for drones and ammunition for Ukraine Thursday, March 21, 2024 10:00:23 AM

The Netherlands commits over 150 million euros for ammunition and 200 million euros for drones to Ukraine, said Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren following the latest meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, reports Evropeyska Pravda citing the Dutch Defense Ministry.

This funding covers 'air-to-surface class weapons for F-16 fighter jets destined for Ukraine. These munitions will be purchased directly from the industry.

Additionally, the Netherlands is redeploying the previously promised F-16 fighters to Romania, where the aircraft will be used at a training center for Ukrainian and Romanian pilots. This includes not only the planes themselves but also all associated spare parts and ammunition.

The Netherlands, together with Denmark and the United States, is leading an 'Air Force coalition' for Ukraine. Eighteen Dutch F-16s have been provided to Romania for exercises, with another 24 Dutch F-16s earmarked for deployment to Ukraine. Part of this group is currently preparing for the assignment following consultations with coalition partners.

Furthermore, the Netherlands is investing more than 200 million euros in the drone field. A significant number of ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance) drones are set to be acquired and transferred to Ukraine after discussions with other partners and the Ukrainian armed forces.

"These drones are already in use and have proved their effectiveness on the battlefield," Ollongren stated.

