New NATO military base launched in Southern Estonia near Russian border Wednesday, September 18, 2024 4:00:34 PM

Television and radio broadcaster ERR has reported the inauguration of a new military base, Reedo, in southern Estonia. The facility, located in the village of Juba near the town of Võru, consists of 14 buildings and can accommodate up to one thousand personnel.

According to ERR, the base will serve as a "rallying point for preparations in line with NATO's defensive plans." The site is strategically positioned just tens of kilometers from the Russian and Latvian borders, underscoring its significance in regional defense.

The development comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Russia. Following the NATO summit in Washington in July 2024, the alliance declared Russia to be the "most significant and direct threat" to its security. Full details of the summit's conclusions can be found here.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.