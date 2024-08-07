Niger follows Mali in cutting diplomatic ties with Ukraine over Tuareg rebel support Wednesday, August 7, 2024 11:00:25 AM

Niger's ruling military junta has severed diplomatic relations with Ukraine, Reuters reports. In a televised address, junta spokesperson Abdourahmane Amadou stated that Niger's move was made in solidarity with Mali, which had cut its own diplomatic ties with Kyiv a day earlier.

Niger, like Mali, is displeased with the support Kyiv has shown Tuareg rebels, who are fighting against the Malian army and Wagner Group mercenaries. The decision follows comments from Ukrainian officials after reports of battles in northern Mali in July, which left at least 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers dead.

Ukrainian military intelligence representative Andriy Yusov stated on television that the rebels had received the necessary information to organize the attack. Malian authorities viewed Yusov's comments as an acknowledgment of Ukraine's involvement in the July assault on Malian Armed Forces and Wagner Group fighters. Ukrainian ambassador to Senegal, Yurii Pivovarov, was also accused by Malian officials of "openly supporting international terrorism."

Ukraine condemned Mali's decision to cut diplomatic ties, calling it shortsighted and hasty. Kyiv also rejected accusations of supporting international terrorism.

