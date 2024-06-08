Night of explosions in Crimea: marine drone allegedly destroyed amid reports of multiple blasts Saturday, June 8, 2024 12:11:05 PM

During the night of June 7-8, a series of explosions were heard in various parts of temporarily occupied Crimea. The Russia installed authorities claim that a marine drone was destroyed during the night.

Starting at 1:53 AM, The Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on explosions in Crimea at 1:53 AM. Specifically, the first explosion allegedly took place near the Balaklava TPP.

Subsequently, there were reports of explosions being heard in Sevastopol.

"The second explosion in Sevastopol came from the sea — it was a marine drone. A source reports that a ship has been affected," Crimean Wind wrote.

Later, it was clarified that the explosion at sea was in the area of Streletskaya Bay.

"Windows were blown out in Sevastopol from the marine drone explosion near Streletskaya Bay," reports Crimean Wind, adding photographic evidence.

This information was confirmed by the head of the Russia installed administration of Sevastopol.

"The loud sounds heard in the area of Streletskaya Bay were our fleet on the outer roadstead destroying an unmanned boat. According to Sevastopol's rescue service, no damage to civilian infrastructure has been recorded," wrote Razvozhayev.

Crimean Wind reported that loud explosions were also heard in Kerch, but from the other side of the strait — in the Temryuk district of Krasnodar.

There is no official information yet from the Ukrainian General Staff, Ministry of Defense, or any other Ukrainian authorities or officials.

During the night of June 6-7, an air raid alert was issued across Ukraine, with monitoring Telegram channels reporting the launch of four Russian Tu-95MS bombers, and Poland scrambling its aircraft in response.

On June 6, a fire broke out at an oil refinery in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, Russia, which was extinguished by a fire train.

