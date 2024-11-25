Night raid on Russia's Kursk region: ATACMS missiles and drones target airfields, resulting in damage and injuries Monday, November 25, 2024 10:07:44 AM

Seven ATACMS missiles and 12 drones targeted Russia's Kursk region, with missile interceptions reported near Kursk, Kurchatov, and several settlements in the Oktyabrsky district.

At least two American-made ATACMS missiles reportedly hit the "Kursk-Vostochny" airfield in the Kursk region overnight, according to OSINT analysts from the CyberBoroshno project.

"A moment showing the landing of two cluster ATACMS at the 'Kursk-Vostochny' airfield. Location — Kursk region," stated the report.

The analysts provided approximate coordinates where the ATACMS missiles struck.

Russian independent outlet ASTRA reported an attack on the military airfield "Khalino," revealing that two servicemen suffered injuries.

It's noted that a total of seven ATACMS missiles and 12 drones targeted the Kursk region overnight, with missile interception attempts made near Kursk, Kurchatov, and various villages including Nikolaevka in Kurchatov district, 2nd Mokva in Kursk district, Alekseyevka, and Starkovo in Oktyabrsky district.

"At least one missile hit the military airfield 'Khalino,' injuring two servicemen who were hospitalized. A private house suffered damage. The extent of damage at the airfield is unknown," according to the report.

Kursk region's Governor Alexey Smirnov previously stated : "Our air defense forces repelled the Ukrainian assault overnight, shooting down seven Ukrainian missiles and seven drones."

In the meantime, Russian war bloggers expressed frustration that the "Oreshnik," recently touted by Putin, did not deter the Ukrainain missile attacks on Russian soil.

"As expected, the Ukrainians struck the airfield in the Kursk region with ATACMS overnight. Eight missiles. They countered seven of them. The objectives and targets are unclear since there has been no aviation there for some time, and such attacks cannot destroy an airfield. Countermeasures don't always mean 'downed.' It indicates that air defenses engaged that number of targets," wrote the Russian pro-military channel Fighterbomber, run by Russian Armed Forces pilot Ilya Tumanov.

He further commented that there are still no clear satellite images to show that the Russian "Oreshnik," which recently attacked Dnipro, caused significant damage.

"Well, four days have passed since the presentation of 'Oreshnik', or rather its 'Nut.' The agonizing wait for clear satellite images has ended," the Telegram channel wrote.

On November 25, explosions also rocked the Russian city of Kaluga at several industrial sites, with reports surfacing of a major fire at a local oil refinery.

