No more shell shortages: Ukrainian Forces have received ammunition for battles near Avdiivka Wednesday, March 13, 2024 12:00:00 PM

Overnight, Ukrainian forces struck Russian infantry with 'Grad' multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), as the latter attempted to advance on Ukrainian military positions in the direction of Avdiivka. The Ukrainian soldiers recently replenished their reactive munitions, a critical supply they had been short on earlier. A report detailing the fighting in Avdiivka was published by TSN on the YouTube channel "1+1."

TSN journalist Yulia Kiriyenko spoke with Ukrainian servicemen who have been endowed with the ability to strike at Russians using the 'Grad' MLRS. The artillerymen explained that they had not used the system for combat for some time. Specifically, two weeks prior, the Ukrainian 'Grads' near Avdiivka were silent as the Russians pressed on the flanks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). However, the recent period of ammunition scarcity has ended — the artillerymen received new supplies.

"Our troops managed to secure new stock. Seeing such an amount of ammunition is a breath of fresh air — it makes the heart happy. We can at least offer some assistance to the infantry when needed. That's why we are more than willing to load them up," the servicemen told the journalists.

The report showcased footage of 'Grad' MLRS loaded with a full set of 40 rounds. The artillerymen mentioned that some of these can reach distances of up to 20 km, while others can strike targets up to 40 km away. The previous night, they fired upon Russian infantry, as reported by the 24-year-old soldier Bohdan.

According to the Ukrainian command, as of the morning of March 13, the Russian armed forces attempted to attack the area around Avdiivka 26 times. The hottest spots include Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske. The latest changes on the frontline were noted on the DeepState online map of hostilities on March 6, highlighting that the Russians advanced between the settlements of Lastochkine and Orlivka. Since then, the Russians have failed to make further progress, with fighting continuing along a 12 km stretch from the village of Berdychi to Pervomaiske.

On March 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the UAF managed to stabilize the situation in the Avdiivka area. Meanwhile, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War note that various units of the Russian army are operating here. For example, GRU special forces are attacking Berdychi, and the soldirs from the Donetsk People’s Republic are focusing on Novomikhailivka.

In February, Czech President Petr Pavel reported finding 800,000 rounds of ammunition for Ukraine — he did not specify the caliber or purpose. Europeans gathered funds to purchase these munitions, and Pavel stated that other countries might sell an additional 300,000.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.