North Korea allegedly delivers KN-15 missile systems to Russia

A train transporting North Korean military equipment to Russia was recently spotted in the Tyumen region of Russia, including missile installations resembling the Pukguksong-2 (KN-15). Besides howitzers and multiple rocket launch systems, there were installations that looked like the Pukguksong-2 (KN-15).

After nearly three years of conflict with Ukraine, Russia has significantly depleted its resources and now requires assistance from North Korea in terms of artillery and ammunition. Observations from Tyumen reveal the presence of 10 M1989 Koksan howitzers.

The train with North Korean equipment also reportedly includes five launchers for the medium-range ballistic missiles Pukguksong-2 (KN-15). Due to the poor quality of the video, there isn't complete certainty, but the likelihood is high that they are indeed present.

The Pukguksong-2 (“Northern Star-2”) is a North Korean solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missile, first successfully tested on February 12, 2017, and adapted for ground launch. It's launched from a mobile tracked platform.

The estimated range of Pukguksong-2 spans from 1,200 to 2,000 kilometers. During its initial test launch, the missile achieved a maximum altitude of approximately 550 kilometers. It is capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads, with an estimated payload weight between 500 and 1,000 kilograms.

The major drawback of the Pukguksong-2 is its low accuracy, making it more of a terror weapon. This ballistic missile can only be intercepted by advanced air defense systems like the American THAAD and Aegis.

