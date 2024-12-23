North Korea faces heavy losses in Ukraine war, plans to deploy more troops to support Russia Monday, December 23, 2024 10:16:00 AM

North Korea is estimated to have lost approximately 1,100 personnel during combat operations supporting Russia against Ukraine, Yonhap News Agency reports, citing South Korean Intelligence .

The North Korean government appears to be preparing to deploy additional troops to Russia. A comprehensive assessment of the intelligence data indicates that North Korea is gearing up for troop rotation or reinforcement, officials from South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) stated.

The JCS also noted signs that Pyongyang is currently supplying rocket launchers and self-propelled artillery to Russia, as well as ramping up the production of combat drones. This increase comes after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for such a production surge in November, the agency highlighted.

Seoul's report suggests that North Korea may have dispatched up to 12,000 soldiers to Russia. In November, the U.S. Department of State confirmed that some of these troops are already engaged in combat operations in the Kursk region. The South Korean intelligence further indicates that Moscow compensates Pyongyang with $2,000 for each soldier, a sum equivalent to 83 annual wages of an ordinary North Korean citizen.

According to the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces on December 23, the Ukrainian forces killed 77 North Korean soldiers and injured an additional 40 in just three days of combat in the Kursk region. Military equipment also took a hit, with Ukrainian forces destroying several vehicles, including three buggies, twelve cars, and an armored vehicle.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin visited North Korea and signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement with Kim Jong Un. This document effectively formalizes a military alliance between the two nations. According to Article 4 of the agreement, if one party is attacked, the other party is obligated to provide military assistance using all available means.

