North Korea pledges support for Russia in Ukraine war, vows allegiance until 'Victory Day' Friday, November 1, 2024 10:06:33 AM

North Korea acknowledged its support for Russia in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui declared that Pyongyang has no doubts about Moscow's ability to claim victory against Ukraine, while accusing the United States and the West of supplying arms to Kyiv.

North Korea has pledged to continue its support for the Russian Federation, standing by its ally until the so-called "victory day", said Choe Son Hui met with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, reports Interfax . She emphasized Pyongyang's intention to back Moscow in the conflict against Ukraine and expressed confidence in the Kremlin’s success under Vladimir Putin’s leadership. This support directive reportedly came from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the outset of the hostilities.

"We reiterate our firm commitment to stand unwaveringly with our Russian comrades until victory day. From the beginning of the special military operation, North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong Un instructed us to support and assist the Russian military and people without hesitation," Choe Son Hui stated.

The North Korean diplomat accused the United States and other Western nations of trying to prolong the war in Ukraine against Russia by supplying arms to Kyiv.

On October 31, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the involvement of North Korean fighters in Russia’s forces

