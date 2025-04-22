North Korea supplies Russia with M1991 multiple rocket launchers Tuesday, April 22, 2025 9:34:03 AM

New video evidence has surfaced, confirming that North Korea has provided Russia with 240-mm M1991 multiple rocket launchers. This striking development comes amid reports that North Korea has supplied Russia with approximately 120 such systems. Russian Armed Forces are reportedly utilizing these North Korean M1991 systems in Ukraine. Footage showing Russian military personnel installing anti-drone protection on these North Korean-made launchers emerged online, shared by military journalist Yuri Butusov, editor-in-chief of "Censor.net".

Initial reports last December indicated the delivery of these systems from North Korea to Russia. However, this recent video serves as the first recorded visual confirmation of their operational use. According to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, Russia has already received around 120 of these systems from North Korea, with additional shipments in the pipeline.

The M1991 is akin to the Soviet "Uragan," employing unguided rockets. This type of armament is part of North Korea’s military arsenal, shown during trials in May 2023. South Korean sources estimate that the North Korean army possesses around 430 of these launchers, some of which are deployed alongside the 170-mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled howitzers and 300-mm KN-09 rocket systems near the border.

Analysts from Army Recognition note that despite its limited accuracy, the M1991 is effective for widespread suppression tasks, aligning with the current artillery goals of the Russian Armed Forces. These launchers are typically positioned in fortified or semi-fortified zones, capable of executing coordinated strikes, with around 19 minutes of operational time.

The M1991 is designed to fire unguided 240-mm rockets, each weighing roughly 497 kg with a 90-kg warhead, delivering a full salvo of 22 rockets in approximately 45 seconds. Experts indicate that Russia's use of the M1991 underscores ongoing military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang and highlights Russia's growing dependence on external arms supplies. Earlier this year, Russian forces were poised to receive hundreds of thousands of artillery shells of 152-mm and 122-mm calibers from North Korea.

