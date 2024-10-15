North Korean soldiers reportedly desert from Russian 'Buryat Battalion' near Ukrainian border Tuesday, October 15, 2024 1:59:34 PM

In a surprising development, the special "Buryat Battalion" of the Russian Armed Forces, predominantly reinforced by North Korean military personnel, has witnessed its first cases of desertion. Reports indicate that North Korean soldiers assigned to this unit have fled from their positions near the border of Kursk and Bryansk regions in Russia.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, which cited Ukrainian intelligence sources, the incident occurred approximately seven kilometers from the Ukrainian border. A total of 18 North Koreans reportedly deserted, disappearing in an unknown direction. The search for these deserters is currently underway.

Sources suggest that local commanders are trying to manage the situation discreetly to avoid drawing the attention of higher command.

Media sources suggest Russia has already formed a unique “Buryat” battalion composed of North Korean soldiers, potentially numbering about 3,000. Despite their formation, these soldiers have yet to see considerable combat participation. Their current deployment could be strategic, perhaps serving logistical roles to free Russian troops for more pivotal front-line tasks. [

Andrei Kovalenko, head of the Ukrainian Security Council's Center for Countering Disinformation, commented on the matter, pointing out a significant hurdle for integrating North Korean military personnel into this conflict—the language barrier.

"Less than 1% of the cadre officers in the North Korean army are proficient in Russian. Understanding this is crucial for examining the potential future involvement of these troops with the Russian armed forces. Although Russia might utilize North Korean soldiers initially in the Kursk region, there’s a possibility that several tens of thousands could eventually be deployed to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories alongside Buryat counterparts," he stated.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelensky confirmed the deployment of North Korean forces in Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

