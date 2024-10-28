North Korean soldiers set to join Russian troops in Kursk region Monday, October 28, 2024 9:00:38 AM

The New York Times reports, citing Ukrainian and American officials, that North Korean soldiers are set to join Russian troops in a counteroffensive in the Kursk region.

"Thousands of North Korean soldiers have arrived in the Kursk region, where they are expected to join the counteroffensive aimed at ousting Ukrainian forces that have occupied parts of the area since August," states the report.

Journalists emphasize that DPRK forces have not yet engaged in combat, so their precise role remains unclear. Nonetheless, the presence of a significant number of North Korean troops allows Russia to redeploy more of its forces towards eastern Ukraine, enabling a focus on capturing as much Ukrainian territory as possible before the harsh winter.

BILD cites research by analyst Elena Guseinova from Hankuk University in Seoul, indicating that arms supplies from North Korea to Russia could be valued at up to five billion euros. North Korea stands to "significantly increase" its revenues through cooperation with Moscow.

Depending on how many soldiers the Kremlin receives, the income for North Korea's military apparatus could rise by hundreds of millions of dollars. However, Guseinova suggests that the regime is unlikely to dispatch more than 20,000 troops to Russia, as sending any more could jeopardize Kim Jong Un's regime stability.

"Russia is turning to North Korea primarily because of its desperate need for ammunition. Putin also wants to display a close ally to sustain long-term aggressive warfare," Guseinova added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 25 discussed expectations regarding the deployment of North Korean troops by Russia on the battlefield. DPRK soldiers were anticipated to be involved in combat zones by October 27-28.

On October 27, Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, noted that North Korea is de facto participating in full-scale warfare against Ukraine, potentially altering the confrontation's dynamics and significance.

By October 28, the first trucks with North Korean troops reportedly reached the front lines in the Kursk region.

