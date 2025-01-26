North Korean troops allegedly shoot at civilians in Kursk region Sunday, January 26, 2025 12:28:23 PM

Soldiers from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) are reportedly targeting civilian homes in the villages they've seized. According to local men, their village had been peaceful before the arrival of these "allies." However, upon entering, the Koreans began firing at everything in sight, prompting two Russian men to seek refuge with Ukrainian forces, Ukrainian journalist Andriy Tsaplienko reported.

"Two Russian men from Kursk have fled to the Ukrainian command. During the DPRK military assault on their native village, they encountered these 'allies'. The outcome of this encounter — a gunshot wound to the leg of one of the elders and a decision to "seek refuge" at Ukrainian forces in Sudzha," Tsaplienko stated.

Two Russian civilians arrived at Ukrainian territory, recounting how North Korean soldiers were stationed in their village. Civilians hid in basements while facing threats from armed Koreans. The men revealed they were attacked with grenades until Ukrainian forces arrived the following day to "cleanse" the area. They mentioned that it was their first sighting of the Koreans, who entered the village shooting automatic weapons at windows.

Previously, on January 22, it was reported that due to extreme losses, the DPRK was preparing a new wave of soldiers for dispatch to Russia. The soldiers fighting in Russia's Kursk region often attack without the support of armored vehicles, neither retreating nor regrouping, contributing to their quick neutralization. On January 24, it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were conducting counter-offensives in Kursk to push back Russian military forces from certain positions.

