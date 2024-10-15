North Korean troops to join Russian forces in Kursk region amid rising military collaboration Tuesday, October 15, 2024 10:18:01 PM

In an unexpected military collaboration, North Korean soldiers are said to be joining a special Buryat battalion in Russia, according to media reports. This unit is expected to comprise approximately 3,000 personnel.

Russia is reportedly forming this unique Buryat battalion at the base of the 11th Separate Air Assault Brigade. Liga.net, citing sources from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, North Korean military personnel will be integrated into this force. The battalion, currently being equipped with firearms and ammunition, is rumored to be made up of roughly 3,000 troops.

Intelligence sources suggest that the battalion may be tasked with combat operations near Sudzha in the Kursk region, as reported in the media.

This development follows recent announcements from North Korea's parliament on October 8, indicating that the country may soon deploy its troops to the Ukrainian front to aid Russian forces. Subsequently, Ukrainian intelligence briefed President Volodymyr Zelensky about North Korea's de facto involvement in the conflict against Ukraine. Prior to this, reports emerged that six North Korean officers were killed, with three others wounded in a missile strike on Donetsk.

