Norway allocates €550 million for Ukraine's drone procurement Wednesday, June 25, 2025 2:09:25 PM

Norway has announced that it had allocated NOK 6.5 billion—more than €550 million—for the purchase of drones and related technologies from both Ukrainian and European producers, as confirmed by the Norwegian government.

Drones play a crucial role in Ukraine’s defense efforts, serving in the protection of critical infrastructure and frontline operations. Norway’s contribution is set to significantly bolster Ukraine’s capabilities in drone surveillance and operations. "This funding will aid Ukraine's capacity for necessary surveillance and operations using drones," stated Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

Norway, which joined the Drone Coalition in April, reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing support for Ukraine's defense industry. This development aligns with a March decision made by the Storting (Norwegian Parliament) to increase support for Ukraine through 2025 by NOK 50 billion. The financing not only aims to improve Ukraine's defense systems but also emphasizes the development of independent deterrent capabilities, which Minister of Defense Tore Onshus Sandvik described as vital post-peace agreement.

Sandvik affirmed Norway’s continued focus on delivering maritime security support, air defense, drones, and autonomous systems. Moreover, there is a priority on supporting defense equipment purchases from Ukrainian manufacturers and the Northern-Baltic cooperation in equipping and training new units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Denmark has committed €1.26 billion this year to assist in the production of long-range drones in Ukraine. Significantly, Denmark will also become the first nation to establish a joint production facility for long-range drones and missiles outside Ukraine

