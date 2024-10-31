Norway commits $118.8 million for Ukrainian F-16 armament and maintenance Thursday, October 31, 2024 11:00:00 AM

Norway has announced plans to allocate funds for the procurement of weapons and spare parts for Ukrainian F-16 fighter jets. During his visit to Odesa, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram unveiled additional military assistance for Ukraine, specifically for the maintenance of the F-16 aircraft. Norway is expected to provide $118.8 million in grants for these purposes through the JUMPSTART mechanism, according to Militarnyi.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov emphasized that this development is excellent news, allowing for even greater air defense capabilities. By the end of fall 2024, the Norwegian government is required to submit all information regarding the new financial assistance package for Ukraine to its parliament. Gram's announcement came just before the transfer of six promised F-16 fighters to Ukraine, which were initially slated to be delivered by the end of 2024.

These jets were decommissioned in Norway in 2021. Overall, Ukraine is expected to receive up to 80 F-16 aircraft from its allies, with Belgium planning to contribute a significant portion—30 jets.

During his visit to Ukraine, Gram also signed another agreement with Umerov, enabling the supply of weapons to Kyiv from beyond Oslo's existing stockpiles. The two countries have also committed to improving Ukraine's medical services, particularly in the rehabilitation of wounded soldiers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.