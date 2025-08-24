Norway earmarks $695.7 million for Ukraine’s air defenses, co-funds two Patriot systems with Germany Sunday, August 24, 2025 10:00:36 AM

Norway and Germany will pay for two Patriot systems, including missiles. In addition, Norway is contributing to the purchase of air-defense radars from German manufacturer Hensoldt and air-defense systems from Kongsberg.

The Norwegian government has decided to allocate around 7 billion kroner (about $695.7 million) for Ukraine’s air defenses, according to an official government statement.

“Together with Germany, we are now ensuring that Ukraine receives powerful air-defense systems. Germany and Norway are working very closely to support Ukraine in its fight to protect the country and civilians from Russian air attacks,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said.

As noted, Norway and Germany are paying for two Patriot systems, including missiles. Norway is also contributing to the procurement of air-defense radars from German manufacturer Hensoldt and air-defense systems from Kongsberg.

“Air defense is also crucial for the protection of military units and infrastructure. We are now joining forces with Germany to step up efforts even further. The support will provide Ukraine with vital tools to protect Ukrainian lives and help strengthen its defenses,” Norway’s Ministry of Defence said.

Patriot is a highly capable air-defense system that can counter many threats, particularly tactical ballistic missiles. These missiles have significant destructive power and cannot be stopped by conventional air defenses.

Patriot features a long-range radar and high-speed, long-range interceptors. Together, these capabilities enable the system to intercept ballistic missiles.

