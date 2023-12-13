Norway pledges $218 million in support and air defense systems to Ukraine Wednesday, December 13, 2023 1:00:04 PM

Norway is providing Ukraine with an additional three billion kroner ($218 million) in state support and air defense equipment, announced Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Just this morning, we learned that Ukraine was under attack by Russian missiles. You need all the support to defend yourself. Today, Norway announces additional support for Ukraine," Støre stated.

Norway will transfer NASAMS air defense systems worth 335 million Norwegian kroner ($30 million) to Ukraine. Some components will be sent from Norway's own warehouses for swift delivery, while others will be ordered from manufacturers for later delivery.

Furthermore, Norway is allocating three billion Norwegian kroner ($273 million) in budgetary support to Ukraine, beginning in 2024. This support will be provided through the Ukraine Reform, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF) at the World Bank.

The assistance package also includes one billion Norwegian kroner for co-financing, aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense industry's ability to produce more ammunition and missiles.

Additionally, 137 million Norwegian kroner ($12.54 million) will be allocated towards supporting the UN's winter response plan, providing essentials such as food, water, warm clothing, blankets, and shelter for individuals whose homes may be destroyed during the winter.

Earlier, it was reported that two minesweeping vessels would be delivered to Ukraine as part of the "marine coalition" between Norway and the United Kingdom.

