Norway pledges increased aid to Ukraine amidst Trump-Zelensky tensions Saturday, March 1, 2025 2:00:11 PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre revealed in an interview with NRK that the government will soon approach parliament with a proposal to increase financial aid to Kyiv.

Late last year, the Norwegian Parliament agreed to provide 35 billion Norwegian kroner (approximately $3.12 billion) for military and civilian support to Ukraine this year. Now, the Norwegian authorities aim to augment this aid package.

On Sunday, the head of the Norwegian government will travel to London for talks with Zelensky and to take part in a summit of European leaders organized by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Key topics of discussion include relations with the new U.S. administration and coordinating additional support for Ukraine from European nations.

Støre cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the events in the Oval Office, emphasizing that allies still need to fully grasp the implications of the tactics and rhetoric employed by the Trump administration.

He stressed the importance of the U.S. working alongside European allies to achieve a lasting peace in Ukraine.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide highlighted that Ukraine's struggle is not just for Ukraine itself but also for defining the future landscape of Europe.

Commenting on yesterday's contentious meeting between Zelensky and Trump, Eide emphasized the need for solidarity.

"This is the most severe security situation we've faced. Therefore, solidarity is more important than ever. It's a bit challenging right now, but we have to work to bring things back to normal," remarked Norway's top diplomat.

The minister expressed hope that the presidents of Ukraine and the U.S. can rebuild their relationship.

