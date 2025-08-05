Norway, Sweden, and Denmark pledge $500 million in joint arms support for Ukraine Tuesday, August 5, 2025 11:52:00 AM

Norway, Sweden, and Denmark are collaborating to allocate approximately 5 billion Norwegian kroner ($486 million) to a new NATO initiative aimed at supplying U.S. weaponry to Ukraine, announced the Norwegian government. This initiative is set to expedite the delivery of American arms and equipment to Ukraine, bolstering its air defense capabilities with additional Patriot air defense system missiles.

Norway's initial contribution is earmarked at 1.5 billion Norwegian kroner ($145 million​​). Oslo also recalled that on August 4, the Netherlands disclosed a $500 million arms package for Ukraine, emphasizing that more support packages are projected. These may encompass air defense systems, ammunition, and other essential equipment. For security reasons, the exact contents of each package will remain confidential.

On August 4, NATO and the United States announced the launch of a new support mechanism for Ukraine via the Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. This initiative will enable Alliance members and partners to fund the provision of U.S. arms and technology to Ukraine through voluntary contributions.

